Crim’s homer leads Spokane to 15-4 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Blaine Crim hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 15-4 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday.

The home run by Crim started the scoring in a 10-run inning and gave the Indians a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Spokane scored on five more plays, including two RBI each from Max Morales and Kenen Irizarry.

The Indians later added two runs in the third and fifth innings and one in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Juan Castillo (1-0) got the win in relief while Tri-City starter Jason Reynolds (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Dust Devils, Jonny Homza doubled and singled twice. Kelvin Melean singled three times.