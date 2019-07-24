Fabian’s single leads San Jose to 5-4 win over Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Sandro Fabian hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 5-4 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday.

The single by Fabian, part of a two-run inning, gave the Giants a 4-3 lead before Courtney Hawkins scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

The Rawhide cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Joe Gillette hit an RBI double, scoring Max Murphy.

Dalton Combs doubled and singled, driving home two runs for San Jose.

Starter Jose Marte (2-4) got the win while Connor Grey (1-1) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 14-6 against San Jose this season.