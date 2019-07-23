Leonard hits walk-off single, AZL Dodgers Lasorda beats AZL Brewers Gold 5-4

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Eddys Leonard hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda topped the AZL Brewers Gold 5-4 on Wednesday.

Julio Carrion scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Felix Valerio hit an RBI single, scoring Carlos Rodriguez in the first inning to give the AZL Brewers Gold a 1-0 lead. The AZL Dodgers Lasorda came back to take a 2-1 lead in the first inning when Jorbit Vivas scored on a single and Daniel Castro scored when a runner was thrown out.

AZL Brewers Gold regained the lead 4-3 after it scored two runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI single by Andres Melendez.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda tied the game 4-4 in the sixth when Chet Allison hit a solo home run.

Reliever Reinaldo De Paula (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two over one scoreless inning. Joey Matulovich (0-3) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Arizona League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Leonard reached base three times in the win.