Rosario leads Rochester to 16-3 win over Norfolk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Wilin Rosario hit three home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Norfolk Tides 16-3 on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Red Wings and a three-game winning streak for the Tides.

The home runs by Rosario, all two-run shots, came in the second, sixth and eighth innings. Jaylin Davis doubled three times and singled twice, scoring four runs in the win.

Rochester starter Randy Dobnak (2-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tyler Herb (4-8) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over three innings.

With the win, Rochester improved to 4-1 against Norfolk this season.