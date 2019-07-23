Dodgers host Angels after Buehler’s solid performance

Los Angeles Angels (52-49, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (67-35, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Felix Pena (7-3, 4.92 ERA) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-6, 3.71 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers head into the matchup after a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts against Miami.

The Dodgers are 40-12 in home games. The Dodgers offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .331.

The Angels are 25-26 on the road. The Angels have a collective on-base percentage of .332, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .435.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 116 hits and has 77 RBIs. Max Muncy is 10-for-34 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for the Dodgers.

Trout leads the Angels with 32 home runs and has 79 RBIs. Albert Pujols is 11-for-25 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for the Angels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Angels: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).