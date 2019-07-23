Chicago takes on Miami after Nova’s strong outing

Miami Marlins (36-62, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-52, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (5-4, 3.47 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Covey (1-5, 5.83 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Ivan Nova. Nova threw nine innings, giving up one run on four hits with five strikeouts against Miami.

The White Sox are 26-20 in home games. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .360.

The Marlins have gone 18-30 away from home. Miami's team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with an OBP of .382. The White Sox won the last meeting 9-1. Ivan Nova recorded his fifth victory and Jose Abreu went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Trevor Richards took his 12th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 22 home runs and is batting .274. Jon Jay has 13 hits and is batting .371 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .420. Starlin Castro is 10-for-40 with two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (right shoulder strain), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).