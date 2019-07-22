Miller hits walk-off homer in 11th, Amarillo beats NW Arkansas 9-8

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Owen Miller hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-8 on Monday.

Earlier in the inning, Rodrigo Orozco singled, scoring Taylor Kohlwey to cut the NW Arkansas lead to 8-6.

The Sod Poodles scored one run in the 10th before NW Arkansas answered with three in the next half-inning to take an 8-5 lead.

David Bednar (1-5) got the win in relief while Holden Capps (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Naturals, Emmanuel Rivera doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs.