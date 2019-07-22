Carreno helps to shut out Great Falls, Billings wins 3-0

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Carlos Carreno and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 3-0 on Monday.

Carreno (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked four while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Jason Morgan (0-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

All three runs came in the second inning. Billings got on the board first when Eric Yang hit a solo home run. The Mustangs added to their lead when Jonathan Willems hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Quin Cotton.

The Voyagers were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Mustangs' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.