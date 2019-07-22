Colorado takes on Washington after Marquez’s strong performance

Colorado Rockies (47-52, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-46, second in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-1, 6.06 ERA) Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong showing by German Marquez. Marquez threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with five strikeouts against New York.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Nationals are 26-20 on their home turf. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .325, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with a mark of .398.

The Rockies are 21-28 on the road. Colorado has slugged .455, good for third in in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a .602 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 49 extra base hits and is batting .316. Victor Robles is 12-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 22 home runs and has 58 RBIs. Nolan Arenado is 9-for-35 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .265 batting average, 8.80 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (right bicep tendinitis), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal/elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).