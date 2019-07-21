Verdugo leads AZL Cubs 2 to 7-3 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Luis Verdugo had three hits and two RBI, as the AZL Cubs 2 exploded for a season-high 12 hits in a 7-3 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Monday.

Down 1-0 in the second, AZL Brewers Gold tied the game when Andres Melendez scored on a groundout.

The AZL Cubs 2 took the lead in the fourth inning when Verdugo drew a bases-loaded walk and Alexander Guerra hit a two-run double.

The AZL Cubs 2 later tacked on three runs in the eighth, including a single by Guerra that scored Bryce Windham.

Manuel Espinoza (3-2) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Eli Nabholz (1-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.