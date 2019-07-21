Sports
Rogers hits grand slam, leads Toledo over Syracuse
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jake Rogers hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 7-2 win over the Syracuse Mets on Sunday.
The grand slam by Rogers scored Ronny Rodriguez, Pete Kozma, and Daz Cameron to give the Mud Hens a 6-0 lead.
Cameron doubled twice and singled, also stealing a base for Toledo.
Toledo left-hander Ryan Carpenter (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Drew Gagnon (4-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Arismendy Alcantara tripled and singled for the Mets.
