Fabela’s double leads Mexico to 6-5 win over Puebla

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 6-5 win over the Pericos de Puebla in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The double by Fabela scored Carlos Figueroa and Ricardo Valenzuela and was the game's last scoring play.

Grant Sides (4-1) got the win in relief while Arturo Barradas (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Puebla won the first game 8-6.