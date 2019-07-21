Traffic control plan in place for NASCAR fans

Aside from those zooming around the track, more than 33,000 vehicles will be heading to and from New Hampshire Speedway and transportation officials are ready.

The state Department of Transportation will be implementing a traffic control plan for fans attending Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Race in Loudon. The race starts at 3 p.m., with maximum traffic congestion occurring in the late afternoon and early evening.

There will be ramp closures and other changes affecting Route 106, Interstate 93 and Interstate 393. In some areas, extra temporary lanes will be created.