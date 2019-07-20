Union beat Fire 2-0 to increase Eastern Conference lead

Marco Fabián and Anthony Fontana scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night to increase their Eastern Conference lead.

Fabián opened the scoring for the Union (11-6-6) in the 12th minute with a low-driving right-footed blast into the left corner from long distance. The 19-year-old Fontana entered as a substitute in the 61st minute and scored in a deflection four minutes later.

The Fire (5-10-8) extended their winless streak to four games.

EARTHQUAKES 3, WHITECAPS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Chris Wondolowski had a goal and an assist in San Jose's victory over Vancouver.

Valeri Qazaishvili and Magnus Eriksson also scored for the Earthquakes (10-7-4).

Doneil Henry opened the scoring for Vancouver (4-11-8) in the seventh minute. The Whitecaps have lost five straight.

San Jose tied it in the 16th minute, with Wondolowski stepping up Qazaishvili's strike. Wondolowski, the leading scorer in the MLS history, broke the tie in the 34th minute. Eriksson connected in the 79th.

DYNAMO 3, TORONTO FC 1

TORONTO (AP) — Tommy McNamara, Tomas Martinez and Mauro Manotas scored and Houston beat Toronto to snap an eight-game road losing streak.

Houston (9-9-3) had lost three straight overall and was 2-8-2 in its previous 12 games. Toronto (8-9-5) had won two in a row.

McNamara opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a pass from Memo Rodriguez. Martinez connected in the 23rd, and Manotas made it 3-0 in the 57th. Jozy Altidore scored for Toronto in the 75th.

CREW 2, IMPACT 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — David Accam broke a tie in the 46th minute and Columbus beat 10-man Montreal to snap a 10-game winless streak.

Accam curled it past goalkeeper Evan Bush to give the Crew (6-14-3) the lead.

The Impact (9-11-3) went down a man in the 55th minute when Bacary Sagna fouled Accam from behind.

Josh Williams scored for the Crew in the sixth minute, and Zakaria Diallo tied just before halftime.

FC DALLAS 2, SPORTING KANASAS CITY 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dominique Badji and Jesús Ferreira scored and FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City.

Badji opened the scoring for FC Dallas (9-8-5) in the 37th minute. A miscommunication between Sporting KC's Seth Sinovic and Gianluca Busio led to an errant pass into the middle of the penalty area that Michael Barrios chased down and fed to Badji for the finish.

Ferreira maneuvered past both Sporting KC center backs, Botond Baráth and Matt Besler, and slotted home a close-range finish in the 57th minute.

Sporting KC (6-8-7) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, RAPIDS 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita scored in the 83rd minute and New York City FC beat the 10-man Colorado in a game delayed by severe weather.

Colorado (5-11-5) went down a man in the 33rd minute when Sebastian Anderson was sent off for a reckless tackle. In the sixth minute, Anderson finished Jonathan Lewis' cross to become the youngest Rapids player to score at 16 years, 11 months and 12 days.

Héber tied it in the 40th minute for NYCFC (8-3-8).

REAL SALT LAKE 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 1, TIE

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Marcelo Silva tied it in the 71st minute and Real Salt Lake held on for the draw with Minnesota.

Jefferson Savarino gathered a clearance attempt and crossed it to Silva, who finished with a volley from the middle of the penalty area.

Darwin Quintero gave Minnesota United (10-7-4) the lead in the 57th minute. Real Salt Lake is 9-9-3.