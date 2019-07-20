Curry helps to shut out Midland, Tulsa wins 3-0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Parker Curry and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Midland RockHounds 3-0 on Saturday.

Curry (3-4) went 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out nine and walking two to pick up the win. Matt Milburn (5-7) went seven innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

In the fourth inning, Tulsa went up 1-0 early on a single by Omar Estevez that scored Zach McKinstry. The Drillers scored again in the eighth when Jared Walker scored on a fielder's choice and McKinstry scored on an error.

The RockHounds were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tulsa improved to 6-2 against Midland this season.