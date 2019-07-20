Downs’ single leads Portland to 4-2 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Jerry Downs hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday.

The single by Downs, part of a two-run inning, gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead before Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Portland scored on a single by Austin Rei that brought home Marcus Wilson. Later in the inning, Andrew Lee threw a wild pitch to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. Harrisburg answered in the bottom of the inning when Hunter Jones hit a sacrifice fly and Nick Banks scored on a passed ball.

Matthew Gorst (1-5) got the win in relief while Kyle Barraclough (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.