Velez helps to shut out DSL Dodgers Bautista, DSL Red Sox1 wins 3-0

, (AP) -- Carlos Velez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the DSL Red Sox1 beat the DSL Dodgers Bautista 3-0 on Saturday. The DSL Red Sox1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Velez (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Andrew Budier (1-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

DSL Red Sox1 scored its runs when Albert Feliz scored when a runner was caught stealing in the seventh inning and Carlos Sanchez hit a two-run double in the eighth.

The DSL Dodgers Bautista were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the DSL Red Sox1's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

DSL Red Sox1 improved to 5-1 against DSL Dodgers Bautista this season.