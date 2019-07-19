Rodriguez hits walk-off single in 11th, Quintana Roo beats Tabasco 3-2

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 3-2 on Saturday.

Ruben Sosa scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Manuel Orduno and then went to third on a single by Rodriguez.

In the top of the second, Tabasco grabbed the lead on an RBI triple by Alan Espinoza and an RBI single by Edgar Duran. Quintana Roo answered in the bottom of the inning when Francisco Cordoba hit a two-run single.

Quintana Roo starter Marco Quevedo went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out two and walked two. Juan Ramon Noriega (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Mario Jimenez (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Cordoba doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.