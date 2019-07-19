Osik’s single leads AZL White Sox over AZL Reds in 10 innings

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Tyler Osik hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL White Sox to a 13-6 win over the AZL Reds on Saturday.

Harold Diaz scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by DJ Gladney. The AZL White Sox later scored seven more runs in the inning, including a double by Josue Guerrero that scored Ivan Gonzalez.

In the bottom of the inning, AZL Reds scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Lopez that brought home Fidel Castro. However, the rally ended when Vladimir Nunez struck Sebastian Almonte out to end the game.

Gladney tripled and singled three times, scoring two runs in the win. Gonzalez doubled and singled three times, driving in four runs.

Caleb Freeman (3-1) got the win in relief while Pedro Moreno (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Reds, Castro was a double short of the cycle, scoring three runs.