Peguero’s homer leads Missoula to 6-5 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Liover Peguero hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Friday. With the victory, the Osprey snapped a five-game losing streak.

The home run by Peguero gave the Osprey a 6-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for Missoula. Earlier in the inning, Axel Andueza and Tristen Carranza hit RBI singles.

Pedro Zorrilla (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brayan Herrera (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Luis Curbelo homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Voyagers. Lency Delgado homered and singled.