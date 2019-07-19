Mariners’ Leake perfect through 8 innings vs Angels

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 19, 2019, in Seattle. AP Photo

Mike Leake of the Seattle Mariners is pitching a perfect game through eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Leake has thrown 76 pitches and struck out five Friday night in Seattle. Mike Trout and the Angels haven't come close to a hit, and Leake hasn't gone to a three-ball count on any batter.

Leake was tagged by the Angels in his last start, exactly a week ago when the 31-year-old righty gave up seven runs while getting just two outs. The Angels pitched a combined no-hitter that night while the entire club wore jerseys honoring late teammate Tyler Skaggs.

Leake began this game with 7-8 record this year.

The Mariners lead 10-0.