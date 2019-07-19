Javier leads Connecticut to 2-1 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Xavier Javier allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Connecticut Tigers over the Aberdeen IronBirds in a 2-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Javier (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Connecticut got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Kona Quiggle advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on a strikeout by Eric De La Rosa.

After Connecticut added a run in the sixth on a single by Corey Joyce, the IronBirds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Clay Fisher scored on a groundout.

Leonardo Rodriguez (0-2) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The teams split the doubleheader after Aberdeen won the first game 4-0.