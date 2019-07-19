Corbin, Nationals to face Teheran, Braves on Friday

Washington Nationals (51-44, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-40, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-5, 3.39 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.71 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Braves are 22-15 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 153 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with 25, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Nationals are 28-18 against NL East Division opponents. Washington's team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .404. The Nationals won the last meeting 13-4. Stephen Strasburg notched his 12th victory and Strasburg went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs for Washington. Kyle Wright took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 25 home runs and has 75 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-31 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 65 RBIs and is batting .316. Trea Turner is 12-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .284 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).