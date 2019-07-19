Vazquez’s double leads Eugene to 2-1 win over Hillsboro

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Luis Vazquez hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Eugene Emeralds a 2-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Thursday.

Caleb Knight scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a double by Vazquez.

The double by Vazquez scored Knight to give the Emeralds a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Eugene took the lead on a solo home run by Jake Slaughter. Hillsboro answered in the next half-inning when Jesus Marriaga hit an RBI single, bringing home David Garza.

Chris Kachmar (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Trevor McKenna (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.