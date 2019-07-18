Ocampo, Moreno lift AZL Cubs 2 over AZL Reds 14-6

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Kevin Moreno had two hits and four RBI, and Carlos Ocampo allowed just three hits over five innings as the AZL Cubs 2 beat the AZL Reds 14-6 on Friday.

Ocampo (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs.

AZL Cubs 2 had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the fourth and eighth innings.

In the fourth, Moreno hit a two-run double, while Widimer Joaquin hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Luis Mey (0-2) went three innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked three.