Sports
Hinojosa, Thomas lift Biloxi over Mobile 7-3
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- C.J. Hinojosa homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Mobile BayBears 7-3 on Thursday.
Dillon Thomas homered and singled with two runs for Biloxi.
Trailing 2-0, the Shuckers took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Thomas hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.
The Shuckers later tacked on four runs in the seventh when Jake Gatewood hit a sacrifice fly and Weston Wilson and Hinojosa scored on a home run, and Thomas scored on an error to secure the victory.
Cameron Roegner (3-3) got the win with five innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Brett Hanewich (0-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.
With the win, Biloxi improved to 7-3 against Mobile this season.
