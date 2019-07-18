Ashcraft, Callihan lift Greeneville over Elizabethton 6-2

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler Callihan had three hits and two RBI, and Graham Ashcraft threw five scoreless innings as the Greeneville Reds beat the Elizabethton Twins 6-2 on Thursday.

Ashcraft (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

Greeneville started the scoring with a big fifth inning, when it exploded for six runs, including two RBI each from Callihan and Ranser Amador.

Andriu Marin (1-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.