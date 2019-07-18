Reyes leads Portland to 4-0 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Denyi Reyes allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the Harrisburg Senators in a 4-0 win on Thursday.

Reyes (5-9) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Portland scored one run in the second on an RBI single by Jeremy Rivera. The Sea Dogs scored again in the sixth inning, when they crossed the plate for three runs, including RBI singles by Brett Netzer and Austin Rei.

Mario Sanchez (7-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and 11 hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Senators were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.