Flores’ homer leads Dos Laredos to 5-4 win over Oaxaca
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Rudy Flores hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 5-4 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Wednesday.
The home run by Flores scored Beder Gutierrez and Jose Martinez and was the game's last scoring play.
Oaxaca took a 4-0 lead behind solo homers by Erick Rodriguez and Alonzo Harris. Dos Laredos answered in the fifth inning when Juan Martinez hit a sacrifice fly and Josh Rodriguez hit an RBI double.
Edwin Salas (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Pedro Rodriguez (6-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
E. Rodriguez homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Guerreros. Harris homered and doubled.
