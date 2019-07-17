Packard, Meadows lift West Michigan over Beloit 8-5

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Bryant Packard homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Beloit Snappers 8-5 on Wednesday.

Parker Meadows doubled and singled three times with three runs for West Michigan.

West Michigan took the lead in the first when Andre Lipcius hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Packard.

Trailing 7-3, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cobie Vance scored on a groundout and Anthony Churlin hit an RBI single.

The Whitecaps tacked on another run in the ninth when Wenceel Perez hit a solo home run.

West Michigan right-hander Wilkel Hernandez (7-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Rafael Kelly (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.