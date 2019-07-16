Sports
Mendoza’s single leads Monterrey to 7-4 win over Mexico
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 7-4 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Tuesday.
The single by Mendoza, part of a four-run inning, gave the Sultanes a 4-3 lead before Felix Perez hit a three-run home run later in the inning.
In the top of the ninth, Mexico cut into the deficit on an error that scored Ivan Terrazas.
Nick Struck (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andrew Faulkner (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
For the Diablos Rojos, Alex Valdez tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Carlos Figueroa doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.
