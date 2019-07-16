McLaughlin’s single leads Lancaster to 6-5 win over San Jose

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Matt McLaughlin hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 6-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Monday.

Todd Czinege scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Nate Harris (3-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while John Gavin (2-6) took the loss in the California League game.

Several Giants chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Heliot Ramos homered and singled.

Despite the loss, San Jose is 4-2 against Lancaster this season.