Grisham’s homer leads San Antonio to 9-5 win over Omaha

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Trent Grisham hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 9-5 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday.

The home run by Grisham gave the Missions a 5-2 lead and capped a five-run inning for San Antonio. Earlier in the inning, San Antonio tied the game when Blake Allemand hit an RBI single.

Following the big inning, the Storm Chasers tied the game in the top of the next frame when Jorge Bonifacio hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Nick Dini.

The Missions took the lead for good in the sixth when Tuffy Gosewisch hit a solo home run.

Donnie Hart (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Zach Lovvorn (4-9) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.