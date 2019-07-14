Erro leads Quintana Roo to 7-2 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Angel Erro hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 7-2 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Sunday.

The triple by Erro, part of a three-run inning, gave the Tigres a 5-2 lead before Francisco Cordoba hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Quintana Roo right-hander Javier Solano (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Frankie De La Cruz (5-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing six runs and three hits over six innings.

Missael Rivera homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Algodoneros.