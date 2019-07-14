Dalton scores winning run, Lowell beats Auburn 3-2 in walk-off finish

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Nicholas Northcut hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Wil Dalton with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Lowell Spinners topped the Auburn Doubledays 3-2 on Sunday.

Dalton scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a triple.

The Spinners tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Marino Campana scored on a forceout.

Reliever Ryan Fernandez (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing three hits over two scoreless innings. Pearson McMahan (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adalberto Carrillo homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Doubledays. Eric Senior singled three times.