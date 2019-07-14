Lopez leads Daytona over Lakeland 6-3

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Alejo Lopez had three hits and two RBI as the Daytona Tortugas beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-3 on Sunday. With the victory, the Tortugas swept the three-game series.

Lakeland tied the game 3-3 in the fifth after Brock Deatherage hit a three-run home run.

Daytona answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Jose Garcia hit a two-run double and Lopez hit an RBI single en route to the three-run lead.

Daytona right-hander Wendolyn Bautista (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Elvin Rodriguez (9-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.

A.J. Simcox tripled and singled for the Flying Tigers.

Daytona remains undefeated against Lakeland this season at 9-0.