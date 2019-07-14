McGarry, Gomez lift Reading over Trenton 8-2

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Gomez had three hits and two RBI, and Seth McGarry allowed just one hit over five innings as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Trenton Thunder 8-2 on Sunday.

McGarry (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Reading started the scoring in the second inning when Gomez hit a two-run triple.

Trenton answered in the top of the next frame when Kyle Holder hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Fightin Phils later added a run in the third and five in the fourth. In the third, Alec Bohm hit a solo home run, while Mickey Moniak hit a two-run triple in the fourth.

Nick Green (1-3) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and 10 hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.