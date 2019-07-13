Joe, Lux lift Okla. City over Memphis 8-5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Connor Joe doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Memphis Redbirds 8-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Gavin Lux homered and singled with two runs for Okla. City.

Okla. City batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including two RBI each from Matt Beaty and Edwin Rios.

Trailing 8-3, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jose Godoy hit a two-run single.

Shea Spitzbarth (1-0) got the win in relief while Memphis starter Chris Ellis (3-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Memphis won the first game 3-2.