Jones’ single leads Clinton to 5-4 win over Fort Wayne

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Thomas Jones hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Clinton LumberKings a 5-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday.

Connor Scott scored on the play after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a ground out by Evan Edwards.

The single by Jones capped a three-run inning for the LumberKings that started when Peyton Burdick hit a double, scoring Christopher Torres to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 4-3.

Scott hit an RBI double, scoring Torres in the first inning to give the LumberKings a 1-0 lead. The TinCaps came back to take the lead in the third inning when Luke Becker scored on an error and Agustin Ruiz hit an RBI single.

Fort Wayne went up 4-2 in the fifth when Juan Fernandez scored on a single and Jawuan Harris scored when a runner was thrown out.

Torres tripled and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

Manuel Rodriguez (4-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Cody Tyler (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.