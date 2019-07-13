Walton’s homer leads Arkansas to 5-1 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Donnie Walton hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday.

The home run by Walton scored Logan Taylor to give the Travelers a 3-1 lead.

The Travelers extended their lead in the ninth when Brennon Kaleiwahea hit a two-run home run.

Arkansas southpaw Ricardo Sanchez (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Evan Kruczynski (2-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and four hits over seven innings.

Yariel Gonzalez homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Cardinals.