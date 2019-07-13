Keller, Gittens carry Trenton to 8-3 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Chris Gittens hit two home runs, and Brian Keller allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Trenton Thunder topped the Reading Fightin Phils 8-3 on Saturday.

Keller (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Trenton extended its lead when Gittens hit a two-run home run and Rashad Crawford hit an RBI single.

The Thunder later added a run in the fifth and three in the eighth. In the fifth, Kellin Deglan hit an RBI single, while Matt Lipka hit a two-run triple in the eighth.

Mauricio Llovera (3-4) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Henri Lartigue homered and singled for the Fightin Phils.

Trenton improved to 4-2 against Reading this season.