Cano’s two-run homer in the 8th lifts Mets past Marlins, 4-2

New York Mets' Michael Conforto celebrates in the dugout after a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Robinson Cano hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the New York Mets to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Cano's fifth home run of the season sailed into the second deck in right field at Marlins Park, breaking a 2-all tie.

Noah Syndergaard (7-4) won his fourth consecutive decision. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out nine without walking a batter and retired the final 11 batters he faced.

Seth Lugo pitched a perfect eighth and Edwin Diaz worked around a one-out single in the ninth for his 20th save in 24 opportunities.

New York's Jeff McNeil had two hits for his 18th multi-hit game in his last 33 games. The NL batting leader is hitting .410 (34 for 83) over his last 20 games.

Dominic Smith hit a one-out single in the eighth before Cano stepped to the plate against Nick Anderson (2-4) and delivered his first home run since June 17 at Atlanta, ending a drought of 71 at-bats without a homer.

Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer to right field to give the Mets the early lead. It was Conforto's 17th home run of the season.

The Marlins tied the game at 2 in the fourth on a double by Harold Ramirez and a triple to the right-field corner by Jorge Alfaro.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: C Wilson Ramos, who collided with Starlin Castro in the eighth inning of Friday's game, did not play. "He just caught a spike in the knee, but he didn't twist his knee or anything, he's fine," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said after Friday's game.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (4-7, 3.27 ERA) has thrown seven consecutive quality starts, going 1-2 with a 2.68 ERA during that span.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (4-8, 3.82) is 2-2 with a 2.14 ERA in five starts against the Mets.