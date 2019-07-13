Alvarez helps to shut out Bristol, Pulaski wins 2-0

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Nelson L. Alvarez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Pulaski Yankees defeated the Bristol Pirates 2-0 on Saturday.

Alvarez (1-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to get the win. Tahnaj Thomas (0-3) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out eight in the Appalachian League game.

Pulaski scored its runs when Saul Torres hit a solo home run in the second inning and Roberto Chirinos hit an RBI double in the eighth.

The Pirates were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.