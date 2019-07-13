Nola scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Washington

Washington Nationals (48-42, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-44, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Phillies are 24-23 against NL East teams. Philadelphia has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with 24, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Nationals are 26-17 against NL East Division opponents. Washington's team on-base percentage of .324 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .400. The Nationals won the last meeting 4-0. Stephen Strasburg notched his 11th victory and Victor Robles went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Washington. Nick Pivetta took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 42 extra base hits and is batting .262. Bryce Harper has 13 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .608. Brian Dozier is 7-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 8-2, .262 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake Arrieta: day-to-day (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: day-to-day (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).