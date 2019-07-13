Rodriguez, Abbadessa lead the way for Vancouver

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Yorman Rodriguez homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Vancouver Canadians topped the Everett AquaSox 9-4 on Friday.

Dominic Abbadessa tripled and singled twice for Vancouver.

Down 1-0 in the second, Vancouver grabbed the lead when Jesus Lopez scored when a runner was thrown out and Luis De Los Santos scored on a single.

After Vancouver added two runs in the third, the AquaSox tied the game in the fifth inning when Billy Cooke scored on a wild pitch and Austin Shenton hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Canadians took the lead for good in the seventh when Rodriguez scored on an error.

Randy Pondler (3-1) got the win in relief while Juan Mercedes (2-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the AquaSox, Cooke tripled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Everett is 6-2 against Vancouver this season.