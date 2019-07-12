Toribio’s run leads AZL Giants Orange to 2-1 win over AZL Brewers Blue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Toribio scored the decisive run on an error in the seventh inning, as the AZL Giants Orange defeated the AZL Brewers Blue 2-1 on Saturday.

Toribio scored after he led off the inning with a double.

The error by Hilson scored Toribio to give the AZL Giants Orange a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the second, AZL Brewers Blue grabbed the lead on a single by Darrien Miller that scored Kevin Hardin. AZL Giants Orange answered in the fifth inning when Omar Medina hit an RBI single, bringing home P.J. Hilson.

Wilkelma Castillo (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Jhoan Cruz (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.