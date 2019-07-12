Machado’s single leads Quad Cities to 6-2 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Carlos Machado hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 6-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday.

The single by Machado scored Jonathan Lacroix and David Hensley to tie the game 2-2.

The River Bandits took the lead for good in the sixth when Trey Dawson hit an RBI single, bringing home Cesar Salazar.

Quad Cities right-hander R.J. Freure (5-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chance Kirby (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.