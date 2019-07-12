Lake County beats Clinton 4-3

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Jose Fermin scored when a runner was thrown out in the first inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 4-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Captains a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Daniel Schneemann hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Cody Farhat.

After Lake County added a run in the fourth when Billy Wilson scored on a double play, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when J.D. Osborne hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

The LumberKings saw their comeback attempt come up short after Thomas Jones hit an RBI double, scoring Osborne in the ninth inning to cut the Lake County lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lake County right-hander Juan Mota (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter George Soriano (2-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.