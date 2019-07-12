Ryan, Haley spur Charlotte to 5-2 win over Tampa

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Jim Haley homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Joe Ryan allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs defeated the Tampa Tarpons 5-2 on Friday.

Ryan (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Charlotte batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a single by Carl Chester that scored Moises Gomez.

Following the big inning, the Tarpons cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Wilkerman Garcia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mickey Gasper.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Stone Crabs tacked on another run in the fifth when Haley hit a solo home run.

Trevor Stephan (0-3) went three innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked one.