Terrance Gore thankful for time with Royals after being released Friday
The long-awaited major-league debut for Royals outfielder Bubba Starling equals the end of the line for Terrance Gore in Kansas City.
The Royals designated Gore for assignment Friday to make room for Starling, whom they called up from Triple-A Omaha and immediately plugged into the starting lineup. Starling is hitting seventh when KC opens a home series against the Tigers.
“Thank you Royals for everything,” Gore tweeted.
The Royals signed Gore, 28, to a major-league contract this winter, hoping to tap back into the magic he exhibited during the team’s postseason runs in 2014-15, when he stole five bases in a pinch-running role.
He stepped to the plate a career-high 58 times this year — after entering the season with just 19 major-league plate appearances — and hit .275 with two doubles and a triple.
The pinch-runner role was reduced in his second stint with the Royals. Gore entered less than half the games before this week’s All-Star break. He stole 13 bases but was caught five times.
“New chapter awaits,” he wrote on Twitter.
